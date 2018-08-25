ZRP policeman injured by gunfire at ZEC officer’s house after Con Court results

A top official with ZEC reported gunshots at his Bulawayo house on Friday night, soon after the Constitutional Court upheld a Presidential Election result announced by the body.

Qhubani Moyo posted a message on Facebook which said: “Sad developments at my house where a member of the Police Protection Unit is lying in a pool of blood after gunshots. Motive unknown!!!”

Reports say the police officer had suffered self-inflicted injuries, suggesting he shot himself, dispelling rumours of a more sinister development.

The officer survived the shooting and was being treated at a hospital under police guard, according to the police insider.

Earlier, Moyo was at the Constitutional Court to hear judges confirm Emmerson Mnangagwa as the duly elected President of Zimbabwe after the MDC’s Nelson Chamisa had appealed results announced by ZEC on August 3. zim live