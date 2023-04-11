According to the Daily Echo, it has been revealed that Zimbabwe international JORDAN Zemura, who plays for Bournemouth Cherries, has been sent to train with the development squad for the remainder of the season. This decision comes after Cherries received a letter of intent from Serie A club Udinese, stating that they have entered into talks with Zemura regarding a potential transfer.

Cherries were caught off guard by the notification from Udinese, as neither Zemura nor his representative had communicated with the club about the talks. While Zemura cannot sign a pre-contract with English clubs until the summer, he is allowed to hold talks and make agreements with foreign clubs like Udinese, which has no obligation to pay compensation.

Cherries would be entitled to compensation via a tribunal if Zemura were to join another English club, but would receive a lesser amount through FIFA’s solidarity payment scheme if he moves abroad. Zemura, who is a Zimbabwean international, has not been included in Cherries’ last five matchday squads following a “club decision” after he refused to engage in talks over a new contract.

Despite several offers made over the last 15 months, Zemura and his representatives have not acknowledged Cherries’ latest and final offer made eight weeks ago, which was reportedly over £30k per week along with additional bonuses and salary rises based on achievements. Cherries have taken the drastic step of sending Zemura to train with the development squad in order to maintain focus on their Premier League survival.

Zemura, who joined Cherries in 2019 after a successful trial, signed his most recent contract in 2020, which was automatically extended by the club with a clause they held. The 23-year-old left-back has made a total of 59 appearances for Cherries’ first team, scoring three goals, and had a breakthrough season last year, helping the club earn promotion back to the Premier League.

He is reportedly the lowest paid footballer in the EPL earning less than a nurse’s wage per month.