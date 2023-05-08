Today the Constitutional Court full bench will preside over hearing & determination of an application in which human rights lawyer Jeremiah Bamu is challenging an attempt by MDC-T leader Senator Douglas Mwonzora to prohibit President Emmerson Mnangagwa from proclaiming dates for 2023 general elections.

Mwonzora wants President Mnangagwa to be prohibited from proclaiming election dates before Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) drafts a new delimitation report.

Bamu, who is represented by Adv Tererai Mafukidze & Adv Agyver Sawunyama, in a matter supported by Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights and the

ZimHRNGO Forum, argues that it is unconstitutional to seek to prohibit President Mnangagwa from proclaiming dates for 2023 general elections.

