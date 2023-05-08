President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa will today preside over the burial of the late National Hero, Abraham Kabasa, at the National Heroes Acre.

Kabasa passed away on 29 April 2023, at the age of 91.

He was born on 22 December 1932, in Nyatsine Village under Chief Mutobo, Mutoko in Mashonaland East Province, to David George Kabasa and Mandinema Kabasa (nee Chaparadza).

In 1940, Kabasa enrolled for primary education at Tsiko School in Mutoko.

He later proceeded to Nyadire Secondary School, where he attended secondary education from 1948 to 1951.

