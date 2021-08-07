The Constitutional Court in South Africa has issued directives to legal teams of former President Jacob Zuma and the other parties to each submit a 20 page document addressing the International Law & constitutional implications of his ongoing detention, theJacob Zuma Foundation says.

Meanwhile, the JZ Foundation adds that following numerous media enquiries about the state of health of Zuma, the Foundation wishes to communicate to all that at this stage we are still awaiting a report from the doctors.

“We’ll keep you posted of the developments,” said the Foundation.

Zwnews