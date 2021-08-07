Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information Publicity and Broadcasting Services Nick Mangwana has praised journalists from Studio 7 for being professionals in their conduct.

Studio 7 is a US based ‘pirate’ radio station which broadcasts into Zimbabwe.

Meanwhile, the government has over the years labelled Studio 7 a regime change agenda vehicle.

In some instances ruling party officials have allegedly refused to grant interviews to the station, saying it was a regime change project.

Apparently, commenting on the issue of use of Intellectual Property, Mangwana praised journalists from Studio 7 for being professional.

“A lot is being discussed about journalists’ IP with regards to the reproduction of photos. I agree.

“That shouldn’t happen.

“The only journalists I know who ask for permission before using @InfoMinZW photos are from Studio7.

“The rest just harvest. Let’s all acknowledge owners of IP,” he says.

