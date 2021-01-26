Members of the community have teamed up to search for the body of Enoch Nkomo who was swept away while trying to cross the flooded Gwayi River on Sunday, a senior government official has said.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information Nick Mangwana says some members of the police sub aqua unit who came to search for the body abandoned the search this morning.

He explains the rational behind abandoning the search saying that when the prospects of finding someone are very remote then a rational decision has to be made to deploy resources where there is a chance of rescue or recovery.

He added that it is painful that the district has lost two people this week due to water related accidents after a Grade 3 pupil from Kusile Primary School died after drowning at the Bubi Lupane Dam spillway.

Apparently, fears are that the victim could have had been eaten crocodiles, since Gwayi River is known to be infested with these deadly creatures.

Meanwhile, the Zimbabwe Republic Police is on record urging members of the public to desist from trying to cross flooded rivers.

According to police, cases of drowning including those of children are common during the rain seasons, and people are advised to monitor their children as they play.

-Zwnews