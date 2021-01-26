The country has reportedly lost two renowned medical doctors to COVID-19.

Reports are that Dr Obert Taona Mhere, a Harare doctor and Professor James Hakim have died.

Announcing the death of Prof Hakim, fellow Medical practitioner, Dr Norman Matara said the passing on of Dr Hakim is a great loss to the nation.

“We have lost a great Professor of Medicine, a teacher, researcher, and above all a humble and good person.

“This is a huge loss for the nation.

“Go well Prof, your contribution to science and medicine will forever be invaluable. Broken heart.”

Commenting on the death, prominent political analyst Alex Magaisa had this to say:

“I did not know him but this and the comments here suggest to me a man of excellence who commanded respect among peers & students; a man who positively impacted other lives & made a difference to others. He ran a fine race. May his soul rest in peace.”

Covid-19 is killing frontline health workers, just like ordinary people, in numbers.

-Zwnews