On behalf of Harare lawyer Takudzwa Edward Mudzuri, the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) have approached the High Court seeking an order for the dismissal of a Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services (ZPCS) officer, who is said to be vigorously involved in partisan politics, in contravention of constitutional provisions that bar civil servants from engaging partisan politics.

Mudzuri, represented by Innocent Gonese of ZLHR, recently filed an application at Harare High Court after prison authorities failed to respond to his letters requesting disciplinary action to be taken against a prison officer, Caroline Majongo despite being a active partisan politics.

Mudzuri is also suing the Commissioner-General of ZPCS Moses Chihobvu, the Chairperson of the Prisons & Correctional Service Commission & Justice and Legal & Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi, for enabling the brazen violation of the country’s Constitution.

Majongo was reportedly actively involved in mobilising votes for the ruling ZANU-PF party during harmonised elections held on 23 & 24 August.

Security Jeremiah Chiwetu & Retired Lieutenant-Colonel Samuel Makureya, both wrote to ZPCS officials requesting leave of absence for Majongo from 1 June 2023 up to the end of elections.

Zwnews