Commission To Run City Of Bulawayo

The Minister of Local Government, Public Works and National Housing July Moyo is set to appoint a commission to run the affairs of Bulawayo, this might lead to the suspension of the city’s mayor and all the councillors.

Last week the Minister July Moyo sent a team to investigate corruption and maladministration in the city.

The team has completed its investigation according to Mayor Solomon Mguni. He said:

The investigators did conclude their mission and have gone back to Harare. I cannot comment further. For more information, you can contact the minister.

A list of 22 names has been forwarded to the Ministry for consideration ahead of the setting up of the commission. A NewsDay source said:

Those investigators simply came to confirm what is now known; that there has been too much corruption in Bulawayo. This is corruption that dates back to the old council which people have been sitting on and trying to suppress. Now that it is in the public domain, we are likely to see drastic action being taken by the government on the City of Bulawayo, for the first time. This (appointing of a commission for Bulawayo) has been something that government has been eager to do but did not have a way through which they could realise their wish.

Bulawayo councillors, the majority of whom are from the MDC Alliance have been accused of soliciting for bribes from potential service providers and tender bidders.

