Categories: Zim Latest

Come! Our door is open, gvt invites Starlink

The Zimbabwean government through the Postal and Telecommunication Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (PORTAZ) has said its doors are open for Starlink to operate in the country.

This follows its expression of interest as relevant information for the application of a licence has been provided.

Apparently, several companies have been dragged to court and fined for using Starlink internet services.

The state cited that Starlink is yet to be licenced in the country hence the legal action against the said companies.

However, there has been reports that government institutions like the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation are also using Starlink.

Critics blame the drama on alleged autocratic tendencies on the part of the government.

Zwnews

Share
14th March 2024

Recent Posts

ZSE trading results as at 13 March 2024

  The Zimbabwe Stock Exchange Limited (ZSE) which is a licensed securities exchange in terms… Read More

14th March 2024

Mnangagwa returns to Vic Falls, officially opens diamonds ‘summit’

Today, President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa will officially open the 9th ordinary meeting of the African… Read More

14th March 2024

Nigerian kidnappers demand US$620,432 ransom for release of abducted students

KADUNA, Nigeria – Gunmen who kidnapped 286 students and staff from a school in northern… Read More

14th March 2024

Former VP Mphoko’s trial go on after review dismissal

Former Vice President Phelekezela Mphoko's trial will continue as the High Court dismisses his application… Read More

14th March 2024

RBZ Gold-backed Digital Tokens Issue No. 32/2024 Results

The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) has released the Gold-backed Digital Tokens Issue Number 32/2024… Read More

14th March 2024

Invictus Energy ropes in Mangwana Capital

Invictus Energy has signed up private equity firm Mangwana Capital to lead negotiations with Zimbabwean… Read More

14th March 2024