Come! Our door is open, gvt invites Starlink

The Zimbabwean government through the Postal and Telecommunication Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (PORTAZ) has said its doors are open for Starlink to operate in the country.

This follows its expression of interest as relevant information for the application of a licence has been provided.

Apparently, several companies have been dragged to court and fined for using Starlink internet services.

The state cited that Starlink is yet to be licenced in the country hence the legal action against the said companies.

However, there has been reports that government institutions like the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation are also using Starlink.

Critics blame the drama on alleged autocratic tendencies on the part of the government.

Zwnews