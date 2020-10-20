The government says it will with immediate effect pay US$500 in funeral assistance to the bereaved family of any civil servant who passes away, a senior government official has disclosed.

Permenant Secretary for Information, Nick Mangwana has disclosed the news through his microblog Twitter handle.

“Starting immediately, Govt will pay an equivalent US$500 in funeral assistance for any civil servant who passes away.

“This is regardless of any funeral policy the member may have.

“The money is paid to a surviving spouse, adult children or agreed dependent,” he says.

