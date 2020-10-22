BUHERA – Three Zanu PF Buhera councillors who are all teachers have been forced to resign as civil servants following a circular sent out by Public Service Commission (PSC) Secretary, Ambassador Jonathan Wutawunashe.

Wutawunashe, on June 24, 2020 ordered all Government workers who continue to serve in civil service after being elected to political offices in the 2018 harmonized elections to step down or face disciplinary action.

Those who stepped down are Buhera Rural District Council chairman Ngoni Musakaruka Ward 19, Timothy Matsenhura Ward 16 and David Chirinda Ward 29.

Musakaruka was a head at Bangure Primary School, Timothy Matsenhura a teacher at Muteve Primary while David Chirinda was a teacher at Chabata Secondary.

Musakaruka confirmed his resignation following the memo from Wutawunashe.

“I quit civil service after a circular from the PSC,” said Musakaruka.

Chirinda could not be reached for comment.

Matsenhura said he had already resigned before the circular from PSC.

“I had already submitted my letter of resignation to the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education by the time Ambassador Wutawunashe’s circular was sent out,” said Matsenhura.

-Masvingo Mirror

