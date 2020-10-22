The MDC-Alliance Marondera District chapter has fired three councillors who voted for an MDC-T candidate during the mayoral elections held recently.

The expelled are the newly elected Mayor Simbarashe Nyahuye (Dombotombo), Mubaiwa Dzvuke (Nyameni), and Dominic Matangira (Cherima).

The three will soon be replaced by shadow Councillors from the MDC-Alliance.

Nyahuye ascended to the throne after garnering four votes against MDC-Alliance’s Bornface Tagwireyi who got three votes.

MDC-Alliance Marondera District Information and Publicity officer Abel Nyakarombo confirmed the expulsion and said they will be guided by their superiors on the appointment of shadow councillors.

“MDC-Alliance being a legally constituted Political Party, everything that it does ,is driven from the Constitution.

“Section 5. 10 (a) of the MDC Alliance constitution answers it all.

“It explains the fate of every member of the MDC Alliance who associates him or herself with an opposing political Party.

“In that regard , there shall be no hearing nor disciplinary action against the defected members or councillors, because they have automatically expelled themselves from the Party,” he said.

The current political impasse between Nelson Chamisa and Thokozani Khupe on the control of the opposition party has paralysed most local authorities through massive recallings.

“On the issue of shadow councillors, we stand guided by the Secretariat of the party on the way forward.

“We have not yet received any formal communication with regards to that issue.

“However it will be in the best interest of the Party if we speedly replace them because our members in those wards have no local shepherds at the moment,” added Nyakarombo.

A total of five wards are currently vacant after Khupe recalled the councillors.

-Open Council Marondera

