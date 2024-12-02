The City of Victoria Falls has suspended its town Clerk Ronnie Dube on criminal abuse of office and corruption allegations.

This has been confirmed in a letter written by town, Mayor Worship Cllr Prince Moyo.

Moyo, in a letter to Dube, highlighted that the suspension enacted under Section 139 of the Urban Councils Act Chapter 29:15 was in response to several complaints received.

Allegations include the improper sale of stand 1829 in Chinotimba Township without following the correct procedures, and the funds from this sale were not accounted for.

Meanwhile, councillors are scheduled to hold a meeting tomorrow, 3 December 2024, to produce a resolution in response to Dube’s suspension.

This development has triggered grave concerns about governance and accountability within the Victoria Falls City Council.

Dube was recently named Zimbabwe’s Best Performing Chief Executive for 2024 by the Zimbabwe CEO’s Network.

The Zimbabwe CEO’s Network is an exclusive organisation that facilitates learning and development for top executives through peer group meetings, mentoring, targeted curricula, and focused events.

Annually, the Network evaluates and recognises outstanding leaders in various sectors.

Dube, who assumed his position at Victoria Falls City Council eight years ago, succeeded Christopher Dube, now Town Clerk for Bulawayo City Council.

