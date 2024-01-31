City of Harare suspends 8 municipal police officers

The City of Harare says it has noted with concern, serious transgressions and unprofessional conducts by some elements within the municipal police, some of which have been captured on various media platforms.
In response, the city has suspended eight municipal police officers.
The City also pointed out that it is working on making sure all municipal officers have name tags so that they can be easily identified by residents.
City of Harare has since called on members of the public and corporates to report any unruly behavior by its officers:
“Members of the public and the business community who encounter suspicious demands from municipal police officers or Council employees must report such issues to the Acting Chief Superintendent Investigations, Harare Metropolitan Police on 0773 390 787 or 242 751 820.”
