Categories: Zim Latest

City of Harare suspends 8 municipal police officers

The City of Harare says it has noted with concern, serious transgressions and unprofessional conducts by some elements within the municipal police, some of which have been captured on various media platforms.

In response, the city has suspended eight municipal police officers.

The City also pointed out that it is working on making sure all municipal officers have name tags so that they can be easily identified by residents.

City of Harare has since called on members of the public and corporates to report any unruly behavior by its officers:

“Members of the public and the business community who encounter suspicious demands from municipal police officers or Council employees must report such issues to the Acting Chief Superintendent Investigations, Harare Metropolitan Police on 0773 390 787 or 242 751 820.”

Share
31st January 2024

Recent Posts

Investment in dams, irrigation equipment pays off for Tanganda

Tanganda Tea Company Limited which is the largest producer, packer and distributor of tea products… Read More

31st January 2024

TASTING THE WATERS: Team Chamisa hints on what to come

Prominent opposition political leader Nelson Chamisa and his allies seemingly busy on the ground in… Read More

31st January 2024

My determination to pay any price for the love of my country: Freed Job Sikhala speaks

Zimbabwe's prominent opposition political activist Job Sikhala was released from Chikurubi Maximum Security Prison tonight… Read More

31st January 2024

South Africa Stuns Morocco in AFCON Upset, Advances to Quarter-Finals Against Cape Verde

AFCON Shock: Bafana Bafana's Surprise Victory Over Morocco Sets Up Quarter-Final Clash with Cape Verde… Read More

31st January 2024

6 Business Presentation Hacks to Hook More Customers

Business presentations are a critical tool for communicating ideas, gaining buy-in, and influencing customers. However,… Read More

30th January 2024

Loaded smuggled car recovered by police after it got stuck on river banks

File photo courtesy of X.com Police in Plumtree on 27 January 2024 acted on received… Read More

30th January 2024