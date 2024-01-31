Investment in dams, irrigation equipment pays off for Tanganda

Tanganda Tea Company Limited which is the largest producer, packer and distributor of tea products in Zimbabwe says El Nino will not significantly affect its avocado and macadamia yields as the company has invested in dams and irrigation.
The company expects to produce more avocado and macadamia over the next three to five years as plantations mature.
Tanganda’s agricultural division consists of five estates, located within the Chipinge district, cropped with tea, coffee, avocados, and macadamia nuts.
The company’s performance in the year to September stands as follows: * Bulk tea exports 12% down from previous year due to late rains. * Macadamia exports up 150%. * Avocado exports fell 50% as the company pruned trees to rejuvenate them. * Packed tea sales down 6% due to global logistics challenges. * Coffee production up 28%.
Zwnews
