Categories: Zim Latest

Investment in dams, irrigation equipment pays off for Tanganda

Tanganda Tea Company Limited which is the largest producer, packer and distributor of tea products in Zimbabwe says El Nino will not significantly affect its avocado and macadamia yields as the company has invested in dams and irrigation.

The company expects to produce more avocado and macadamia over the next three to five years as plantations mature.

Tanganda’s agricultural division consists of five estates, located within the Chipinge district, cropped with tea, coffee, avocados, and macadamia nuts.

The company’s performance in the year to September stands as follows: * Bulk tea exports 12% down from previous year due to late rains. * Macadamia exports up 150%. * Avocado exports fell 50% as the company pruned trees to rejuvenate them. * Packed tea sales down 6% due to global logistics challenges. * Coffee production up 28%.

Zwnews

Share
31st January 2024

Recent Posts

City of Harare suspends 8 municipal police officers

The City of Harare says it has noted with concern, serious transgressions and unprofessional conducts… Read More

31st January 2024

TASTING THE WATERS: Team Chamisa hints on what to come

Prominent opposition political leader Nelson Chamisa and his allies seemingly busy on the ground in… Read More

31st January 2024

My determination to pay any price for the love of my country: Freed Job Sikhala speaks

Zimbabwe's prominent opposition political activist Job Sikhala was released from Chikurubi Maximum Security Prison tonight… Read More

31st January 2024

South Africa Stuns Morocco in AFCON Upset, Advances to Quarter-Finals Against Cape Verde

AFCON Shock: Bafana Bafana's Surprise Victory Over Morocco Sets Up Quarter-Final Clash with Cape Verde… Read More

31st January 2024

6 Business Presentation Hacks to Hook More Customers

Business presentations are a critical tool for communicating ideas, gaining buy-in, and influencing customers. However,… Read More

30th January 2024

Loaded smuggled car recovered by police after it got stuck on river banks

File photo courtesy of X.com Police in Plumtree on 27 January 2024 acted on received… Read More

30th January 2024