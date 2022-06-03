City of Harare has announced a temporary closure of some roads in the central business district (CBD) to allow for the commemoration of World Bike Day.

The closure is scheduled to start at 6 am and end at 12 pm on Saturday the 4th of June.

A statement issued by the acting Town Clerk reads:

TEMPORARY ROAD CLOSURES OF ROADS IN HARARE CENTRAL BUSINESS DISTRICT

LOCATION: 1. The following route will be used by cyclists and pedestrians in commemoration of the World Bike Day:

Start at Africa Unity Square Corner Sam Nujoma / George Silundika, turn left into Jason Moyo, turn left into 3rd Street, turn left into Nelson Mandela, turn left into Inez Terrace, turn left into Robert Mugabe Way, turn left into Sam Nujoma then turn right into Jason Moyo.

Please take note that vehicles will not be permitted on all the sections of roads enclosed by the above route.

DURATION: Saturday 4th June 2022 from 0600Hrs-1200Hrs

REASON: To allow for the commemoration of the World Bike Day.

ROUTES: Alternative routes will be recommended by the use of informative signs

WARNING: Traffic approaching closed and ZRP controlled intersections should do so with due care.

Zwnews