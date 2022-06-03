Image: InfoMinZw

President Emmerson Mnangagwa will today officially open the 2022 Chamber of Mines of Zimbabwe Annual General Meeting and Conference in VictoriaFalls.

This year’s mining conference is running under the theme: “Consolidating growth drivers for the mining industry.”

The Chamber of Mines Zimbabwe is a private sector voluntary organization established in 1939 by an Act of Parliament.

It was established for the purpose of promoting, encouraging, protecting and fostering the mining industry.

Zwnews