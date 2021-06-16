The City of Harare has announced new dog license fees.

In a notice to Harare residents thes local authority said:

“We encourage residents to license their dogs.

“The dog licenses fees are as follows:

“Male ZWL 1250

Spayed botched ZWL 940

Unspayed Bitches ZWL 900.”

Meanwhile, sometime last year, the City said it would be putting in place measures which require residents to apply to keep dogs.

Failure to comply with sections of the by-laws will attract a jail term not exceeding six months.

According to the Harare Dog Licensing and Control By-Laws 2015, no person may keep more than two dogs at a dwelling house.

The law makes it an offence to keep more than four dogs, or allow more than four dogs, over the age of six months to be kept in or at premises containing one or two dwelling units.

“No person may keep more than six dogs, or allow more than six dogs, over the age of six months to be kept on an agricultural property or four dogs, or allow more than four dogs, over the age of six months to be kept on or at any other premises.

“Subject to Section 4, no person shall keep any dog on a premise for any portion of a year commencing on the 1st day of January unless he or she has applied for and obtained a permit.

An application in terms of Subsection 1 must be in writing on a prescribed form and must be accompanied by the prescribed fee and an affidavit by the applicant and other documentary evidence that the applicant has for a period of 14 days prior to the date of the application,” reads part of the by-law.

-zwnews