Zimbabwean New York Times correspondent, Jeffrey Moyo has finally been released.

He tastes freedom after spenfing 21 days in custody.

Moyo was arrested and detained for allegedly violating immigration laws.

The High Court ordered his release on bail yesterday, however it was rumoured the authorities were dragging feet on letting him out.

Meanwhile, Presidential Spokesperson George Charamba disputes claims that the journalist was being denied freedom after the court ruling.

Through his shadow Twitter account, Jamwanda, Charamba responding to a story alleging that Moyo had been denied freedom after court ordered his release said:

“This story which is being falsely written, hatisati toda zvedu kutaura! Vanhuawayi vakaunzwa munyika nemuchinda uyu??? Imika imi, ityai Mbuya Nehanda Nyakasikana!!!!!”

