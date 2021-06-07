The Zimbabwe Human Rights NGO Forum has urged members of the public to take part in public hearings for the establishment of the Independent Complaints Commission.

The proposed Commission will be handling complaints against security service i.e. the police, army, central intelligence and prisons.

Meanwhile, Parliament is conducting public hearings on the Independent Complaints Commission Bill.

And the ZimNGO Forum is urging people to attend and give contributions.

“Your voice counts and can make a difference. We are encouraging citizens to attend the public hearings on the Independent Complaints Commission Bill,” says the Forum.

Apparently, Zimbabwe security forces have allegedly been known for being brutal against citizens.

In most cases, members of the public have nowhere to report, as they find it useless to report the police to the police.

-Zwnews