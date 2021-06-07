Evelyn Temitope Joshua’. wife to the late Prophet TB Joshua; the founder and leader of ”Synagogue Church of all Nation (SCOAN) has issued an emotional message, following the death of her husband.

Speaking through her official Twitter account, @mama_evelyn, the late popular televangelist’s wife said losing a loved one is never easy.

She wrote:

Losing a loved one is never easy; whether sudden or foreseen it’s always heartbreaking.

Grief can wreak havoc on our overall well being.

That’s why it’s important to stay rooted to the Almighty.

Only He can lessen our heartache and comfort us in these times. Seek refuge in Him.

Joshua, the founder of The Synagogue, Church Of All Nations (SCOAN), died in Lagos on Saturday evening shortly after concluding a programme at his church.

Meanwhile, following his death, The Synagogue in Nigeria has been sealed off with people being seen milling around, others crying in grief.

-Zwnews