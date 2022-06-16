Norton Independent Member of Parliament Temba Mliswa says President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s intelligence sector is no longer passing the correct information for fear of being labelled rebels or G40 members.

He says the intelligence sector which include the Military Intelligence Department, Central Intelligence Organization, Police Intelligence, and the Joint Operation Command have grown to understand the delicate nature of the country’s politics and no longer produce true reports.

“Currently the intelligence sector, MID, CIO, PISI, ZRP, JOC have grown to understand the delicate nature of our politics and no longer produce true reports.

“They know they will be accused of being saboteurs, G40 or aligned to the opposition. They no longer give the right info,” he says.

He says that they rather tell their bosses what they want to hear, adding that a country can’t be run like that.

“Facts are sacred. Today a few zealots continue defending evil things yet we have been down this path before and it led into the pits. We can’t go over it again!

“Let’s speak the truth to each other and correct the situation before it degenerates into worse situations. We have had a name for being a peaceful country but that has been lost because of a few people,” he says.

Zwnews