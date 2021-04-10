Minister of State for National Security who is also in charge of the feared Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) Owen Ncube has donated thirty cows for independence celebrations set for next week on the 18th of April in Gokwe Kana Constituency.

Ncube also donated twenty-two national flags to be used in various institutions across the constituency.

The minister also dished out fifteen food humpers to chiefs.

Ncube was elected in July 2013 as Member of Parliment for Gokwe-Kana Constituency and later retained the seat.

Meanwhile, on 2 February 2021 the UK government imposed sanction on four senior security officials including Owen Ncube for what has been termed gross human rights violations.

The Harare regime’s state security minister, intelligence director, police chief and leader of the Presidential Guard have been sanctioned for their alleged role in the deaths of 23 Zimbabwean protesters killed for expressing the right to free speech and demonstration.

The four are Owen Ncube, Zimbabwe’s minister for state security; Isaac Moyo, director general of the Central Intelligence Organisation; Godwin Matanga, commissioner general of the Zimbabwe Republic Police; and Anselem Sanyatwe, commander of the Presidential Guard and Tactical Commander of the National Reaction Force.

-Zwnews