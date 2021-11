The Apostolic Christian Council of Zimbabwe has written to President Emmerson Mnangagwa to intervene and stop South African celebrity Somizi Mhlongo from travelling to Zimbabwe.

Mhlongo was expected to appear as a guest chef at Garwe Restaurant, but the churches say he is not welcome because he is a gay.

The churches say they are “strongly against” – because Somizi is gay.

Meanwhile, homosexuality is a crime in Zimbabwe.

Zwnews