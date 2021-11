About 23 coaches drawn from the country’s 10 provinces are participating in a Coach Educators Course in Harare.

The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) says the course run from 1 to 5 November 2021.

FIFA Instructor Frans Mogashoa from South Africa is facilitating the programme with help from Technical Director Wilson Mutekede.

The programme is aimed at enhancing local gaffers’ coaching skills much to the benefit of local teams and the nation at large.

Zwnews