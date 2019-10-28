Christopher Kuruneri farm invaded by gold miners

Former Zimbabwe Finance Minister Christopher Tichaona Kuruneri has approached the High Court seeking an order to bar Mines Minister Winston Chitando and his subordinates from issuing mining licenses, permits or certificates to miners who have invaded his Ascotvale Farm in Mazowe.

Kuruneri was once one of Robert Mugabe’s most trusted senior ministers who at some point secretly visited Cape Town to fund the construction of a spectacular seaside mansion, fuelling speculation that he is actually over seeing the palace on behalf of the Zimbabwean president.

After selling his house on 30 Harare drive to the Canadian Embassy he bought Bromley Farm just outside Marondera, Zimbabwe.

In 1996 he sold the farm in Bromley and bought Asctovale farm in the Mazowe Valley, where he also ran as the local MP under Zanu PF. He was eventually elected as Deputy Finance Minister in 1999 then later Finance Minister of Zimbabwe in 2004.

He was relieved by the government of his Cabinet position as Finance Minister after it was revealed that he spent millions purchasing two homes in Llandudno, Cape Town, which is a suburb popular with movie stars and wealthy businessmen. One of the houses, a six-bedroom double-storey overlooking the beach, was auctioned in February 2011. He has since been vindicated of any wrongdoing on his transactions in Cape Town.

Kuruneri had two passports, one a Canadian one and at the time dual citizenship was prohibited in Zimbabwe.

