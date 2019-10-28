Too many “rejected” Masvingo women clinging to ex-lovers: Court

Masvingo magistrate Mr Carlson Ndebele has expressed concern over cases of desperate women who are dragged to court by their ex-lovers after refusing to let go.

Granting a protection order to Mr Charles Zhou (40) against Nyarai Matendera (36) of Runyararo West, Masvingo last week, Mr Ndebele expressed concern over the rising cases of women who are taken to court for refusing to separate from their partners and called on the media to make some investigations.

He said the court was inundated with cases of “rejected” women nagging their former lovers and vowing to stay put.

“This is the fourth case of application for protection order by man against his former girlfriend in a space of one week. The trend is worrying that I implore the media to investigate the reason behind,” said Mr Ndebele.

He said the common phenomenon in other provinces was of women seeking a protection order against a nagging former husband or boyfriend.

“This is the first of its kind here as we don’t experience the same in other regions as judicial officers. What is with Masvingo where women can’t let go? In some instances a woman will be the aggressor and the man will be seeking protection from harm. I do not believe it is love, there could be more than what meets the eye that we do not know,” said Mr Ndebele.

The Magistrate also dropped some pearls of wisdom to women .