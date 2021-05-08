Presidential Advisor Chris Mutsvangwa has been involved in a car accident in Airport road. Ambassador Mutsvangwa who was quickly whisked away by an Air Force vehicle, early Saturday morning.
The accident happened at intersection of Airport Road and St Patrick’s.
The man’s Discovery vehicle was severely damaged at the front in what could easily have been a fatal accident.
Explaining the development, ambassador Mutsvangwa told ZimEye someone who went through a red robot smashed into his car.
“He miscalculated but nobody got hurt for sure,” ambassador Mutsvangwa told ZimEye.