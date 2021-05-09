Madzibaba Maxwell Muguta of Mutare was arrested by Criminal Investigation Detectives from Marondera after being found in possession of a Rinkal Cobra.

Madzibaba Muguta says he had purchased it for US$70 from a traditional healer from Seke intending to use it for ritual purposes.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information, Nick Mangwana has confirmed the incident.

“Madzibaba Maxwell Muguta of Mutare was arrested by CID Marondera after being found in possession of a Rinkal Cobra. He says he had bought it for US$70 from a traditional healer from Seke intending to use it for ritual purposes,” he said.

Meanwhile, in Zimbabwe, rituals involving the so-called men of cloth are common.

In some cases the so-called prophets have been found with heads of vultures saying they assist in giving one the ability to foretell events.

-Zwnews