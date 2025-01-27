Acting President, General (Rtd) Dr Constantino Chiwenga has strongly warned mbingas those who get wealth through crooked means, saying Zimbabwe is for every citizen to enjoy.

He made his call while addressing mourners during the burial of the late national hero, former Deputy Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Justin Hugh Mupamhanga at the National Heroes Acre this afternoon.

“Our Vision 2030 is for all of us, kwete dzamunoti mbinga! Kuhondo taidziti zvigananda: those who grow big tummies through ill-gotten wealth and questionable morals!

“A Nation is as developed as its weakest man and woman, indeed, at its

remotest part,” he said.

Chiwenga also said the government is aware of the people’s concerns and it working hard to address them.

“The Government is fully aware of the issues that are affecting the atizenry such as unrellable public transport, unregulated informal market, health and infrastructure challenges which are already being addressed. Irrespective of all these, we must remain united and focused. Let us remain vigilant and ready to defend our country, its resources and ideals, including its values and sum-culture. We must not be a generation which betray or fail our Revolution and its ideals purchased through such painful sacrifice,”Acting President.

The former Deputy Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Justin Hugh Mupamhanga died on 22 January 2025, at Arundel Clinic, Harare.

He succumbed to diabetes and high blood pressure.

He was 71.

Justin Hugh Mupamhanga, whose nom de guerre was Cde Top 10, was born on 1 March 1953, in Goneso village Hwedza District, Mashonaland East Province. Young Justin’s family relocated to Chesa in Mt. Darwin, Mashonaland Central. He enrolled for primary education at Nyakasikana Primary School in 1960.

In 1968, he proceeded to St. Augustine’s Secondary School in Penhalonga where he completed his Ordinary level.

He proceeded to Harare Secondary School for Advanced Level studies in 1972.

Zwnews