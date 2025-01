Sesame Bridge in Gokwe South District, Midlands Province, which was destroyed by heavy rains in December 2023 and rebuilt by the Ministry of Transport, has been destroyed again by heavy rains.

The collapse of Sesame Bridge has raised serious concerns about the quality of road engineering in the country.

In the past few years, reports have emerged suggesting that some contractors cut corners and perform shoddy work while misappropriating funds meant for these projects.

Text- image: Pindula