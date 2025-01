The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) confirmed a fire incident which occurred in Rujeko, Masvingo on 24/01/25 in which a male juvenile (14) died while two other female adults sustained severe burns after the house they were in caught fire.

According to police, the fire emanated from a pot which had boiling cooking oil.

Subsequently, the fire turned into an inferno after one of the victims added onions onto the boiling pot.

Zwnews