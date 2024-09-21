The Children of War Veterans Association (COZVWA) has made sensational claims that ZANU PF Mashonaland West Youth League was bribed with cows to endorse President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa’s 2030 plan.

“Zanu-pf Mashonaland West Yth league bribed with heifers to endorse 2030 illegal & unconstitutional Presidential & parliamentary Term extension.

“This comes as Zanu-pf prepares for October annual conference to be held in Bulawayo,” said COZVWA.

The organisation went on to publish what it calls a list of those who benefited below: