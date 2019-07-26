Chiwenga suffering from multiple organ failure?

Zimbabwe VP Constantino Guvheya Chiwenga is suffering from multiple organ failure, a South African based businessman Mr Ali Naka has revealed.

Writing on his social media blog Naka said, “I spoke to Villager in China. One of your politicians at a Chinese Military Hospital is suffering from multiple organ failure.”

Multiple organ failure is an altered organ function in an acutely ill patient requiring medical intervention to achieve homeostasis.

Some symptoms include skin discolouration and low blood pressure.

Chiwenga was recently flown from South Africa to China where doctors from China, India, Zimbabwe and South Africa are attending to him.