The Acting President General (Retired) Dr Constantino Chiwenga has condoled the Mpamhanga following the death of former deputy chief secretary to the President and Cabinet Justin Mpamhanga.

He was accompanied by the Vice President, Kembo Mohadi, Minister of Defence, Oppah Muchinguri Kashiri and the Home Affairs Minister, Kazembe Kazembe.

Addressing mourners, the Acting President described Mupamhanga as a hard working civil servant whose history dates back to the Liberation Struggle.

The Acting President said Mpamhanga remained resolute and steadfast in serving Zimbabwe.

Mpamhanga, whose Chimurenga name was Cde Top Ten, was instrumental in setting up the framework for energy development and increasing agriculture productivity, in particular the Command Agriculture where he worked tirelessly to improve food security in the country.

He worked in the President’s Department, later as Secretary for Energy and Power Development,

as well as Deputy Chief Secretary responsible for monitoring and evaluation in the Office of the President and Cabinet.

The Acting President said Mpamhanga, a very humble senior government official, left a legacy of love for his family, his Party and Government.

Chiwenga called on Zimbabweans to emulate Mpamhanga who was always sincere and honest throughout his life.

Vice President Kembo Mohadi said the late Mpamanga contributed a lot towards development of the nation.

He said he worked closely with the late National hero Mpamanga.

Meanwhile a family representative, Simba Mpamhanga applauded the Government for bestoring his father with the highest honour of National Hero status.

*Presidential Communications Department