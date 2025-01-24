Cordaid Zimbabwe which is part of the global development organization whose mission is to create flourishing, self-reliant communities is partnering with the Ministry of Primary Secondary Education to introduce Results-Based Financing (RBF) in primary schools.

A preparatory was held yesterday to plan the feasibility study set for next week in Matabeleland North & Mashonaland West provinces.

“We are excited to share that we are partnering with the @MoPSEZim to introduce Results-Based Financing (RBF) in primary schools.

“A preparatory meeting is underway to plan the feasibility study set for next week in Mat North & Mash West provinces,” posted CordaidESA yesterday.

RBF successfully implemented by the organisation in the health sector, aims to enhance education outcomes by linking funding to performance.

Zwnews