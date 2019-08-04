Chiwenga and Mnangagwa are facing danger: Magaya

Mnangagwa and his two deputies are not safe and will not be safe unless they fix they country’s bitter past.

This is a warning that was delivered by fierce government critic and cleric, Bishop Ancelimo Magaya. Bishop Magaya warned that he once gave the same advice to former President Robert Mugabe who ignored it at his peril.

Speaking at a Harare memorial church service for the six victims of the August 1, 2018 Massacres, Bishop Magaya is quoted as saying,

President Emmerson Mnangagwa Dambudzo is not safe, he is not safe! Unless there is clear denunciation, clear disassociation, clearly laid out declared regrets over the past, he (Mnangagwa) is not safe. Sooner rather than later, a rebellion will ensue. Chiwenga is not safe, I wish him a speedy recovery, Mohadi is not safe.