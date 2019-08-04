Cde Chinx Chingaira’s son killed in hit and run accident

Sagelaw Chingaira, the son of the late liberation war hero Dickson ‘Cde Chinx’ Chingaira passed away last night. He was 26.

The upcoming musician who seemed destined to follow in his father’s footsteps, was the victim of a hit and run accident which occured on Saturday night in Greencroft.

According to eyewitnesses who contacted iHarare, the hit and run occured along Lomagundi Drive near the traffic lights at Greendale Shopping Centre. According to the witnesses, Sagelaw did not die on impact and could have been saved if he had received medical treatment expeditiously. Unfortunately, he is reported to have spent 2 hours by the roadside with no ambulance or police details in attendance.

