ZRP Commissioner General Godwin Matanga

Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) has on behalf of a Chivhu resident Enerty Chimedza sued two police officers Sergeant Pangwana & Godknows Tafadzwa Mutete for US $4 000 in damages.

This came after Pangwana set loose a police dog on Chimedza which bite her on the thighs, during lockdown enforcement.

ZLHR writes:

“We are holding duty bearers such as

ZRP accountable for their transgressions & in Chivhu, we are suing 2 ZRP officers for payment of US $4 000 in damages arising from unlawful arrest & malicious prosecution during a govt enforced national lockdown imposed in 2020 in a bid to curb the spread of coronavirus.

“The 2 ZRP officers Sergeant Pangwana & Godknows Tafadzwa Mutete, were recently served with summons which were filed on 23 September at Chivhu Magistrates Court, wherein Chivhu resident, Enerty Chimedza, is demanding payment amounting to US $4 000 as damages for unlawful arrest and malicious prosecution.

Out of the US $4 000, US $1000 is for damages for humiliation, embarrassment, affront to dignity & contumelia, US $2 000 as damages for unlawful & malicious arrest & US $1 000 as damages for malicious prosecution.

The 31 year-old Chimedza was left nursing injuries sustained after Pangwana chased her & released a police dog which bit her on her thigh & tore her clothes.

Chimedza is being assisted by Tinashe Chinox of ZLHR.

Zwnews