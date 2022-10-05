ZRP Commissioner General Godwin Matanga
Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) has on behalf of a Chivhu resident Enerty Chimedza sued two police officers Sergeant Pangwana & Godknows Tafadzwa Mutete for US$4 000 in damages.
This came after Pangwana set loose a police dog on Chimedza which bite her on the thighs, during lockdown enforcement.
ZLHR writes:
“We are holding duty bearers such as
ZRP accountable for their transgressions & in Chivhu, we are suing 2 ZRP officers for payment of US$4 000 in damages arising from unlawful arrest & malicious prosecution during a govt enforced national lockdown imposed in 2020 in a bid to curb the spread of coronavirus.
“The 2 ZRP officers Sergeant Pangwana & Godknows Tafadzwa Mutete, were recently served with summons which were filed on 23 September at Chivhu Magistrates Court, wherein Chivhu resident, Enerty Chimedza, is demanding payment amounting to US$4 000 as damages for unlawful arrest and malicious prosecution.
Out of the US$4 000, US$1000 is for damages for humiliation, embarrassment, affront to dignity & contumelia, US$2 000 as damages for unlawful & malicious arrest & US$1 000 as damages for malicious prosecution.
The 31 year-old Chimedza was left nursing injuries sustained after Pangwana chased her & released a police dog which bit her on her thigh & tore her clothes.
Chimedza is being assisted by Tinashe Chinox of ZLHR.
