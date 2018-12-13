Chivayo gets High Court’s nod to go ahead with $25M Gwanda solar project

Intratrek Zimbabwe has won its lawsuit against the Zimbabwe Power Company for breach of contract, with the High Court declaring a multi-million dollar contract signed between the parties for the Gwanda solar project valid or alternatively payment of $25 million damages for the breach.

According to state owned media, High Court judge Justice Tawanda Chitapi absolved Intratrek of any wrongdoing or causing delays in the implementation of the project, declaring the contract to be still valid and binding.

Furthermore, the High Court judge ordered ZPC to engage Intratrek and discuss progress on the 100 megawatts Gwanda solar project in the next 60 days or alternatively pay $25 million damages.

“The parties shall meet to review progress in regard to discharge of their obligations in terms of thereof, as provided for in clause 5 of the contract within 60 days of this order, failing which the party in default shall be deemed to have repudiated the contract and liable to damages at the instance of the innocent party,” said the court.