Picture: Zanu PF youth leader Pupurai Togarepi(55) cheats death

Pupurai Togarepi, the Zanu-PF Youth League leader who is in his fifties is lucky to be alive after he had an accident while travelling to the party’s annual conference in Esigodhini.

Togarepi’s driver sustained serious injuries and was ferried to Gweru Provincial Hospital.

However, Togarepi himself was fortunate to escape with minor injuries although he is reported to be complaining about the pain in his neck area.

According to Information and Broadcasting Services Permanent Secretary Mr Nick Mangwana who spoke to Togarepi after the accident, the car which the Gutu South legislator was travelling in hit a cow resulting in the driver losing control.