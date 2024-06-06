Controversial Zimbabwean businessman Wicknell Chivhayo – who is close to President Emmerson Mnangagwa – has bought a new R3.5 million Mercedes-Maybach S-Class regarded as the ultimate luxury limousine.

This comes at a time when he is deeply mired and feasting on a murky US$40 million Zimbabwe Electoral Commission tender, while fighting with disgruntled business partners.

Chivayo has a fleet of luxury cars, mansions, expensive trinkets and many other valuable assets, making him one of the few Zimbabweans currently living in the lap of luxury in a sea of poverty.

Chivayo has been donating cars to selected Zanu PF supporters and sympathisers like confetti at a wedding.

He has now spent about US$3 million on that vainglorious politically motivated exercise.

Chivayo is firmly leveraging his proximity to Mnangagwa to get money-spinning tenders and mint money, making him a big high-spending tenderpreneur on an industrial scale.

The new Mercedes-Maybach S-Class is described by automobile experts as advanced elegance, expressively individual, expressly assertive and exquisitely confident.

It sends handcrafted V12 torque to all four wheels, the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class advances first-class travel to new heights, and well by an extraordinarily comfortable lead.

Newshawks