MYSTERY surrounds the death of a man whose body was found at a bus stop near Chiredzi General Hospital in the tiny agrarian town on Tuesday.

According to sources, the man had, on Monday evening, been seen holding a packet of tablets, fuelling suspicion that the deceased could have decided to take his own life.



There are also claims that prior to his death, the man had failed to get medical assistance at the hospital after authorities reportedly turned away the now deceased.

Police officers garbed in Covid-19 protective gear removed the body of the deceased.

Quite surprisingly, TellZim reported that Masvingo provincial police spokesperson Chief Inspector Charity Mazula professed ignorance over the matter, saying she was yet to receive a report to that effect.

