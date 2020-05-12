Hardly five days away from the end of the extended 49-day national lockdown, Zimbabwe has recorded one more Covid-19 positive case in a Mashonaland West patient, the country’s health officials have confirmed.

This brings the number of Covid-19 (coronavirus) cases to 37 with 12 recoveries and four deaths. Authorities have also confirmed that the latest three recoveries are all from Harare.

Mash West province, home to the latest patient, now has five confirmed cases.

According to Dr Agnes Mahomva who is the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health and Child Care, more details on the latest case will be pre-empted in tomorrow’s update.

“The Ministry would like to report that today, 740 rapid screening tests and 670 PCR tests were done in the public sector. Additionally, 94 rapid screening tests and 56 PCR tests were done in the private sector giving a total of 834 rapid screening tests and 726 PCR tests for done today. One of the PCR tests done in Harare today was positive for Covid-19, whilst all the PCR tests done in Bulawayo today were negative for Covid-19,” she said.

