Chipezeze Apologises To Zimbabwe, Coaches & Warriors

Zimbabwean goalkeeper Elvis Chipezeze has apologized to the nation, technical staff and teammates, Warriors for his mistakes which robbed the team a chance to proceed to the 2019 Total AFCON knockout stages.

Zimbabwe lost that match with four goals to nil. Chipezeze was at fault in three out of all the goals. The fourth was a penalty awarded to the Leopards of the Democratic Republic of Congo after the referee said the Baroka goalkeeper had fouled a DRC striker. His ‘heartfelt’ apology reads: