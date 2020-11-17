The bail hearing for prominent investigative journalist Hopewell Chin’ono has been postponed to tomorrow.

It was filed by Beatrice Mtetwa, Gift Mtisi and Doug Coltart of the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights.

The hearing will now take place on the 18th November 2020 at 9:00am in Court “F” at the High Court before Justice Chitapi.

Hopewell has been in detention for the past 14 days since he was arrested on 3 November & charged with defeating or obstructing the course of justice.

He was denied bail last week by Magistrate Gofa, who ruled that he must remain caged as he has a propensity to commit offences.

After he was denied bail, his lawyers then appealed against Magistrate Gofa’s decision arguing that she erred & misdirected herself when she refused to set the freelance journalist free.

-Zwnews

Like 224 Dislike 28

105769

0

0

cookie-check

Chin’ono’s bail hearing postponed again

no