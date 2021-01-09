Prominent investigative journalist who was arrested yesterday on allegations of publishing falsehoods is expected to appear in court this morning.

Chin’ono is being represented by Harrison Nkomo and Paida Saurombe from the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights.

He was arrested for reportedly publishing a story alleging that a police officer beat and killed a child while assaulting the mother.

Confirming his arrest, Chin’ono tweeted:

“They say they are charging me with communicating falsehoods for tweeting that a child had been beaten up and died by a police officer! They are taking me to the Law and a order section at Harare Central Police Station.”

Pictures of the said incident went viral, the police denied the claims that a child was killed by a police officer.

Meanwhile, in a solidarity message, Transform Zimbabwe president Jacob Ngarivhume said:

“They are taking our friend and compatriot Hopewell Chin’ono to court this morning. Our prayers are with him in this time of great persecution and tribulation.”

-Zwnews