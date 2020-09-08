ZIMBABWEAN journalist Hopewell Chin’ono, who was arrested after reporting on alleged government corruption involving coronavirus supplies, says he remains unperturbed by the “trumped-up” charge.

“It’s a trumped-up charge because there was no incitement to public violence. I simply endorsed protests against corruption,” he told the BBC’s Newsday programme.

He said he believed the charge was linked to his exposure of corruption, adding:

“Autocrats and dictatorships – they thrive on the fear of the citizens, the fear of journalists.

“If I allow myself to be engulfed by fear it means that I’m also giving a green light for them to continue looting public funds and as a result, people die.”

Chin’ono was freed on bail last week and is prohibited from posting on social media.

He was arrested in July. He is expected to stand trial on charges of inciting violence after tweeting his support for anti-government protests.

-BBC